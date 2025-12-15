Goa nightclub fire: HC converts civil suit into PIL; says 'someone has to be held accountable'

PANAJI: The Goa bench of Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora, where a devastating fire on December 6 killed 25 persons, into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) observing "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases".

The HC also asked the state government to file a reply on permissions granted to the ill-fated nightclub.

The petition was filed by Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, owners of the land on which the nightclub stood.

Converting it into a PIL, the division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan said "someone has to be held accountable in such kind of cases."

It observed that the local panchayat had failed to take suo motu cognisance of the club and had taken no action despite complaints.