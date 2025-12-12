Goa nightclub fire: Indian Embassy, Goa Police coordinate with Thai authorities on Luthras' deportation

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Bangkok is maintaining close communication with Thai authorities regarding the detention of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire in Goa that killed 25 people.
Sources said that following the Embassy's intervention, the two brothers have been detained by Thai authorities in Phuket. “Thai officials are currently proceeding with action under local laws, including arrangements for sending both individuals back to India,” a source said.
A Goa Police team, which is in Phuket, is coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to get both the accused deported.
In the meantime, the Sessions Court at Mapusa in Goa has issued notice in connection with the anticipatory bail applications filed by Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, both of Arpora Panchayat. Goa Police sought time to file a detailed reply, and the court has granted time until December 16 at 2:30 pm for filing the reply and for arguments.
Further, the court has extended the police custody of one of the accused, Bharat Kohli, by six days for further investigation. Kohli was in charge of managing operations at the establishment on behalf of the owners.
Police have recorded statements of around 50 people connected with the fire so far, including officials, workers and victims.
During the interrogation of the arrested co-owner Ajay Gupta, police found that when the fire broke out, the Luthra brothers were attending a wedding in the national capital. They were informed about the incident and immediately made a getaway plan.
"Ajay Gupta was present in Goa when the fire broke out but was not at the site. However, he took a flight on Sunday morning and left for Delhi," said a senior IPS officer.
When Goa Police went to his residence in Gurugram, he could not be found. He had gotten himself admitted to a hospital in Lajpat Nagar and was traced there on Tuesday. According to sources, these movements show that the accused tried to escape and hide themselves.
The fire broke out past midnight when a musical night was being held at the nightclub. About 100 people, mostly tourists, were partying at that time. The use of electric firecrackers was believed to have caused the fire.
According to the FIR registered by Goa Police, Birch by Romeo Lane didn’t have basic fire safety measures like extinguishers, alarms, suppression gear or a fire audit on record.
Police said that the owners, manager, partners, event organiser and senior staff conducted a fire act at the venue “without taking proper care and caution” and despite “full knowledge” that it could lead to a deadly accident.
The FIR also stated that the nightclub lacked emergency exits on both the deck and ground floor, which led to several guests being trapped in the flames.