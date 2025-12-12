Goa nightclub fire: Indian Embassy, Goa Police coordinate with Thai authorities on Luthras' deportation

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Bangkok is maintaining close communication with Thai authorities regarding the detention of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire in Goa that killed 25 people.

Sources said that following the Embassy's intervention, the two brothers have been detained by Thai authorities in Phuket. “Thai officials are currently proceeding with action under local laws, including arrangements for sending both individuals back to India,” a source said.

A Goa Police team, which is in Phuket, is coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to get both the accused deported.

In the meantime, the Sessions Court at Mapusa in Goa has issued notice in connection with the anticipatory bail applications filed by Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, both of Arpora Panchayat. Goa Police sought time to file a detailed reply, and the court has granted time until December 16 at 2:30 pm for filing the reply and for arguments.

Further, the court has extended the police custody of one of the accused, Bharat Kohli, by six days for further investigation. Kohli was in charge of managing operations at the establishment on behalf of the owners.

Police have recorded statements of around 50 people connected with the fire so far, including officials, workers and victims.

During the interrogation of the arrested co-owner Ajay Gupta, police found that when the fire broke out, the Luthra brothers were attending a wedding in the national capital. They were informed about the incident and immediately made a getaway plan.