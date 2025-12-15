India cannot afford to pollute its way to prosperity: Congress

The Congress on Monday said India must not sacrifice public health for economic growth, asserting that increased pollution cannot be the price people are forced to pay for faster development.

The party said the Graded Response Action Plans (GRAP) should not remain the mainstay of India’s clean-air strategy.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said GRAPs are largely reactive and focus on crisis management rather than long-term prevention.

“We need tough, multi-sectoral action with scale and speed throughout the year, not just during the October–December winter period,” Ramesh said.