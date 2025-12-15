Messi event chaos: Bengal police summon six event managers for quizzing, arrest five for vandalism

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police on Monday sent summons to officials of six organisations, which were in charge of managing various aspects of the Lionel Messi event at the Salt Lake stadium, where spectators resorted to large-scale chaos and vandalism two days ago, alleging "gross mismanagement", an officer said.

Acting on an FIR on the spectator rampage that led to an estimated loss of over Rs 2 crore of stadium properties, police have also arrested five people so far on charges of vandalism and assault on police personnel.

Among the notices which were served to the event organisers included those to Laltu Das, manager of Satadru Datta -- the now arrested prime organiser of the event, police said.

Summonses were also dispatched by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to Manali Bhattacharya, an event manager, Supriya Dasgupta, Sambaran Karmakar, Aditya Das and Amit Kumar, a senior official of a food delivery aggregator.

All six officials, police said, were involved in managing the marquee event at the stadium in their respective capacities.

They have been asked to be present for questioning at the commissionerate office on Tuesday, the police officer added.