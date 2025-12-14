Messi event chaos: State inquiry panel, Bengal Governor inspect Salt Lake stadium

A day after spectators went on a rampage during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, members of a Bengal government-appointed inquiry committee visited the venue on Sunday to assess the damage, officials said.

The three-member team examined broken plastic chairs, twisted metal barricades and littered galleries during its on-ground inspection of the stadium, one of India’s largest football arenas, they said.

Led by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, the committee began its inspection from the point where Messi entered the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and attempted to trace his movement inside the stadium, officials said.

The panel, which also includes Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, inspected entry corridors, security arrangements during the December 13 event and adjoining galleries, they said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited the stadium separately on Sunday for a first-hand inspection. Accompanied by the chief secretary and senior police officers, Bose inspected different parts of the venue as part of his assessment of the incident, officials said.