NIA to file chargesheet in Pahalgam terror attack case today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a chargesheet on Monday in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, officials said.

The chargesheet will be presented before a special NIA court in Jammu. Investigations have established the direct involvement of three Pakistan-based terrorists in the attack.

In June, the NIA arrested two local men for harbouring the terrorists. The accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Pahalgam, revealed that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the agency, the two men provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists after the attack.

The three LeT terrorists were later killed by security forces in an encounter on July 28 on the outskirts of Srinagar. The operation, code-named Operation Mahadev, was conducted in the Dachigam–Harwan forest belt, where the terrorists had been hiding since the attack.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on May 7 targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes, conducted under Operation Sindoor, hit nine locations, including headquarters and training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed.