HM Amit Shah confirms killing of Pahalgam attackers in 'Operation Mahadev'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 29 told Parliament that three Pakistani LeT terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev near Srinagar.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the slain terrorists, Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, were top LeT operatives responsible for killing 26 tourists in Baisaran Valley.

“All three were eliminated after a two-month-long intelligence operation involving the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. Their masters were earlier neutralised in Operation Sindoor,” Shah said.

He revealed that Operation Mahadev began on May 22 when the Intelligence Bureau intercepted signals from an encrypted communication system used by the terrorists. After weeks of surveillance and coordination among security forces, their location was confirmed on July 22.

“We sent human assets who had seen their faces. They identified their bodies after the encounter,” he said.

Shah said an M9 carbine and two AK-47s recovered from the terrorists were the same weapons used in the April 22 killings, confirmed by forensic tests in Chandigarh. “This is a clear message: India will bring justice to every victim of terrorism,” he asserted.

Shah said two Pakistani voter IDs and Pakistani-made chocolate packets were found on the terrorists, and their weapons came from a “western neighbour.” He added that the NIA questioned 1,055 people over 3,000 hours, all documented.