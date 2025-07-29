HM Amit Shah confirms killing of Pahalgam attackers in 'Operation Mahadev'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 29 told Parliament that three Pakistani LeT terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev near Srinagar.
Addressing the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the slain terrorists, Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, were top LeT operatives responsible for killing 26 tourists in Baisaran Valley.
“All three were eliminated after a two-month-long intelligence operation involving the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. Their masters were earlier neutralised in Operation Sindoor,” Shah said.
He revealed that Operation Mahadev began on May 22 when the Intelligence Bureau intercepted signals from an encrypted communication system used by the terrorists. After weeks of surveillance and coordination among security forces, their location was confirmed on July 22.
“We sent human assets who had seen their faces. They identified their bodies after the encounter,” he said.
Shah said an M9 carbine and two AK-47s recovered from the terrorists were the same weapons used in the April 22 killings, confirmed by forensic tests in Chandigarh. “This is a clear message: India will bring justice to every victim of terrorism,” he asserted.
Shah said two Pakistani voter IDs and Pakistani-made chocolate packets were found on the terrorists, and their weapons came from a “western neighbour.” He added that the NIA questioned 1,055 people over 3,000 hours, all documented.
During the debate, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, blaming it for historical missteps that led to the creation of Pakistan and the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
He accused first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of announcing a unilateral ceasefire in 1948, which halted India’s advance in Kashmir. “PoK is Nehru’s legacy,” Shah said.
He further criticised the 1971 Shimla Agreement, saying India returned captured land and 93,000 Pakistani POWs without demanding PoK. “We missed a second opportunity,” Shah added.
Shah also questioned Congress’ repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in 2004, asking: “Who were they trying to protect?”
Responding to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s criticism of the Modi government for not escalating action against Pakistan post-Pahalgam, Shah said: “The security forces have replied — the killers are dead.”
Shah also slammed Congress leader P. Chidambaram for suggesting the Pahalgam terrorists were “homegrown” and demanding proof of their Pakistani origin, accusing him of trying to “save Pakistan” and declaring in Parliament, “When he says this, it means the Congress is giving a clean chit to Pakistan.”
Shah added, “I thought the Opposition would be happy the attackers are dead, but it seems they’re upset.”