Three terrorists who carried out Pahalgam attack killed: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been killed by Indian forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Initiating a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Singh congratulated the forces for killing three terrorists who were involved in the attack in which 26 people were killed.

"I congratulate the forces for killing three terrorists who carried out Pahalgam terror attack in April. These are the terrorists who killed people in Pahalgam," the Defence Minister said.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah has provided details of the joint operation by the forces in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said post the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the service chiefs, and gave them freehand to use their wisdom, strategic understanding and regional security situation to decide on the response.

He said the military leadership also showed maturity, and stressed that India's response - Operation Sindoor - was aimed at giving a clear message that India will take strong action and go to any extent against terror.

"Our action was in self defence, it was not expansionist. The aim was to destroy terror infrastructure and give the message of zero tolerance for terror," Singh said.

"The politic-military objective was to punish Pakistan for using terrorism as a proxy war," he added.