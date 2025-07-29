Operation Sindoor symbol of intel failure: Akhilesh Yadav slams govt over Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to fix responsibility for the "intelligence failure" that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it cannot get away after such incidents by merely admitting to a lapse.

Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, Yadav raised questions on India ending the conflict with Pakistan abruptly and asked, "Under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that India's foreign policy has "completely collapsed" and called China a "monster" that will "gobble up our land and market".

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?" Yadav said, adding the tragic incident should never have happened.

The "lapse" has cost precious lives and exposed vulnerabilities in the country's border strategy, he said.

"The launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is itself a symbol of the government's failure," he said.

Yadav claimed the country was isolated globally on key issues. "During Operation Sindoor, no country stood by us. This is a dark phase for India's foreign diplomacy," he said.

Yadav also questioned the government's handling of relations with neighbouring countries.

"Our neighbouring nations are either attacking us or not supporting us. China is increasingly aggressive and poses as much of a threat as terrorism from Pakistan," he said.

He warned that China would not only snatch India's territory but also dominate its market.

"Our threat is not from Pakistan. The bigger threat is China, which is capturing both our land and our economy," Yadav asserted.