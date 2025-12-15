Pahalgam attack case: NIA files chargesheet, names seven accused including LeT, TRF

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case on Monday filed a chargesheet naming seven accused, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), The Resistance Front (TRF) and a Pakistani handler.

The chargesheet detailed Pakistan's conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case. It also charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

"Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court, Jammu," a statement issued by the anti-terror agency said.

NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by the Army during the Operation Mahadev at Dachigam, Srinagar, on July 29, 99 days after the deadly terror attack.