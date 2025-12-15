Rahul Gandhi warns CEC, deputies in Delhi show of strength

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday mounted a major show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground, accusing the Modi government of “vote chori” and vowing to unseat the Modi–RSS regime.

Addressing the party’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of bias. Naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, he said that they were aligned with the BJP.

Alleging that the the Election Commission is working with the BJP, Gandhi said that PM Modi has “amended the law for them”. He said that the Election Commissioner can take any action, but no action can be taken against them. “Don’t forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi’s EC. We will change this law and take action against you. We are fighting for the truth and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power. They have power, and they indulge in ‘vote theft’”, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.

He alleged that there is untruth and “vote chori” in the DNA of the BJP-RSS followers. “You should not fear; in the end, we will remove Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS government from power by following the path of truth,” he said.