SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for national expert panel to frame autism care guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking the constitution of a national expert committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities.
A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice B. V. Nagarathna and comprising Justice R. Mahadevan, sought responses from the Union of India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other authorities after hearing a petition filed by the NGO Hrdya Saras Foundation and others.
“We issue notice to the respondents. Let once the reply filed in the case, we will hear the matter,” the Bench said.
The petition has sought directions to the Centre and other authorities to constitute a national expert committee comprising representatives of autistic persons, parents’ associations, disability rights experts and medical professionals to formulate and finalise comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of such persons across the country.
It has also sought directions for the establishment of population-based residential facilities for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities in every district.
“The authorities should frame comprehensive and binding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their establishment, regulation and monitoring,” the plea said.
The petition further sought directions to ensure proper medical facilities, regular health check-ups and continuous access to qualified doctors, therapists and trained caregivers for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities residing in residential homes.
The plea has also requested the top court to issue appropriate directions for regular audits, monitoring and accountability mechanisms to prevent abuse, neglect or exploitation in such facilities.
“Establish pilot residential communities (experimental housing projects) in each state and Union Territory within a fixed timeline based on the aforesaid SOPs,” the plea said, adding that it has also sought directions for framing mandatory minimum standards for such institutions.
These include proper nutrition, safe and hygienic living conditions, adequate staffing with trained caregivers, emergency preparedness and transparency in financial dealings to prevent exploitative fee structures.