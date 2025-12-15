SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for national expert panel to frame autism care guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking the constitution of a national expert committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice B. V. Nagarathna and comprising Justice R. Mahadevan, sought responses from the Union of India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and other authorities after hearing a petition filed by the NGO Hrdya Saras Foundation and others.

“We issue notice to the respondents. Let once the reply filed in the case, we will hear the matter,” the Bench said.

The petition has sought directions to the Centre and other authorities to constitute a national expert committee comprising representatives of autistic persons, parents’ associations, disability rights experts and medical professionals to formulate and finalise comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of such persons across the country.

It has also sought directions for the establishment of population-based residential facilities for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities in every district.

“The authorities should frame comprehensive and binding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their establishment, regulation and monitoring,” the plea said.