EC releases draft electoral rolls in West Bengal post completion of SIR exercise phase one, 58 lakh voters deleted

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal after completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase one. The draft roll had deletion of more than 58 lakh dead and bogus voters from the list.

As per the draft rolls, names of 7,08,16,631 voters were included in the rolls so far during the SIR.

The ECI has identified that about 1.66 crores voters' genuineness is still confusing. It may call the 1.66 crore voters for hearings that will be held after one week to verify their documents again.

In January 2025, there were 7,66,37,529 voters in the list. With a huge reduction of 58,20,898 voters due to death, duplication, permanently shifted status and absent voters, the number of official electors in the draft rolls came down to 7,08,16,631 after the SIR exercise.

The commission said the deletion list includes voters whose names appeared in the January 2025 electoral rolls but do not figure in the post-SIR draft rolls.

With assembly elections likely early next year, the draft rolls — along with a detailed, booth-wise list of deleted voters and reasons for deletion — have been uploaded on the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), official website (ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors), the Election Commission’s voter portal (voters.eci.gov.in) and the ECINET application.

Voters can get their names checked in the draft rolls either online or offline, according to the commission.