Elgar case: HC says no harm in allowing accused Navlakha to shift to Delhi home till trial begins

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it was inclined to allow human rights activist Gautam Navlakha to shift to his house in Delhi till the trial in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case begins.

Navlakha is not a "flight risk" as there have not been any instances where he tried to escape, the high court noted, adding that he felt he was forced to stay in Mumbai and also that he was completely uprooted from his life and his social circle.

Navlakha was granted bail in the case in 2023 by the high court but a condition was imposed on him that he shall not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.

This year, he filed an application before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking permission to stay in Delhi as that was his hometown.

The court, however, refused the plea following which he moved the HC.

His counsel Yug Chaudhary in Tuesday told a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Shyam Chandak that Navlakha was 73-years-old now and has been living in Mumbai in rented premises since he got bail.

"He is originally from Delhi. He has a house there. He cannot afford to stay in Mumbai. The trial in the case is simply not beginning. If it continues like this then he will go bankrupt," Chaudhary said.

The senior counsel added that Navlakha would attend the trial in the case via video conference from the NIA's office in Delhi.

As and when the trial court directs or even the prosecutor asks, Navlakha would appear before the trial court physically.

The bench said while it was not going to allow Navlakha to attend the trial from Delhi but it was inclined to allow him to shift to Delhi until the trial begins.