FSSAI announces nationwide crackdown on adulteration of milk, paneer, and khoya

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to launch a special nationwide enforcement drive against adulterated milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya.

The step was taken amid mounting concerns over consumer health and food safety, official sources said.

The directive has been issued under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which empowers the food regulator to take urgent measures in the interest of public health, official sources said.

The advisory to the states and UTs follows a spate of recent detections and intelligence inputs pointing to widespread adulteration and misrepresentation of dairy products across several regions.

“The Special Enforcement Drive against adulteration and misbranding of milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya, has been launched following multiple reports of unsafe, illegally manufactured dairy products posing serious public health risks,” official sources said.