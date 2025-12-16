FSSAI announces nationwide crackdown on adulteration of milk, paneer, and khoya

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to launch a special nationwide enforcement drive against adulterated milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya.
The step was taken amid mounting concerns over consumer health and food safety, official sources said.
The directive has been issued under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which empowers the food regulator to take urgent measures in the interest of public health, official sources said.
The advisory to the states and UTs follows a spate of recent detections and intelligence inputs pointing to widespread adulteration and misrepresentation of dairy products across several regions.
“The Special Enforcement Drive against adulteration and misbranding of milk and milk products, including paneer and khoya, has been launched following multiple reports of unsafe, illegally manufactured dairy products posing serious public health risks,” official sources said.
Under the drive, food safety authorities will conduct intensive inspections of licensed and unlicensed dairy units, draw enforcement samples, verify food business operators (FBO) registrations, and trace sources of adulteration.
Strict action, including licence cancellation, seizures, recalls, and closure of illegal units, has also been mandated, official sources added.
The FSSAI had carried out similar drives during September-October this year when there was a spike in demand for milk and milk products during the festive time.
Food Safety Officers have been asked to test samples of milk, paneer and khoya in accordance with prescribed procedures.
“States and UTs have been asked to initiate strict enforcement action wherever violations are detected,” official sources said.
Officials said the move is aimed at reinforcing consumer confidence, preventing food fraud and ensuring the availability of safe and genuine milk products across the country, sources added.
FSSAI has also instructed states to ensure real-time reporting on the FOSCOS (Food Safety Compliance System), submit fortnightly enforcement reports, and strengthen inter-state coordination to curb the spread of adulterated milk products, official sources said.