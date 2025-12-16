J&K leaders demand apology, resignation after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman doctor’s hijab

SRINAGAR: Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the hijab (veil) of a woman doctor during a public function, demanding that he issue an unconditional public apology and step down from office.

The criticism followed an incident on Monday in which the Bihar Chief Minister pulled down the hijab of a woman Ayush doctor while she was receiving her appointment letter from him at an official event. The act has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the country.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked by Nitish Kumar’s conduct.

“Having personally known and admired Nitish, I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab,” Mehbooba posted on X.

“Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly? The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab, perhaps it’s time you step down?” she said.

National Conference MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah described the Chief Minister’s conduct as indefensible and deeply disturbing.

“The conduct displayed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, publicly pulling at a Muslim woman’s burqa, is indefensible and deeply disturbing,” Ruhullah said.

“He owes the woman and the public an unconditional apology. This erratic conduct is alarming and points to a man who no longer possesses the composure or mental clarity required for constitutional office,” he added.

The NC MP further advised the Bihar Chief Minister to seek medical attention and said that “stepping aside is necessary”.