J&K leaders demand apology, resignation after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman doctor’s hijab

SRINAGAR: Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the hijab (veil) of a woman doctor during a public function, demanding that he issue an unconditional public apology and step down from office.
The criticism followed an incident on Monday in which the Bihar Chief Minister pulled down the hijab of a woman Ayush doctor while she was receiving her appointment letter from him at an official event. The act has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the country.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked by Nitish Kumar’s conduct.
“Having personally known and admired Nitish, I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab,” Mehbooba posted on X.
“Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly? The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab, perhaps it’s time you step down?” she said.
National Conference MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah described the Chief Minister’s conduct as indefensible and deeply disturbing.
“The conduct displayed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, publicly pulling at a Muslim woman’s burqa, is indefensible and deeply disturbing,” Ruhullah said.
“He owes the woman and the public an unconditional apology. This erratic conduct is alarming and points to a man who no longer possesses the composure or mental clarity required for constitutional office,” he added.
The NC MP further advised the Bihar Chief Minister to seek medical attention and said that “stepping aside is necessary”.
Peoples Conference general secretary and Shia leader Imran Ansari also condemned the incident, writing a letter to the Bihar Chief Minister expressing grave concern over the alleged act.
In the letter, Ansari said the incident was deeply hurtful, unacceptable and in clear violation of India’s democratic and constitutional values. “Such conduct does not befit a person holding a high constitutional office and sends a disturbing message to minority communities across the country,” he wrote.
He pointed out that Bihar is home to nearly 17 per cent Muslim population, amounting to more than two crore citizens, and reminded the Chief Minister that, as the elected head of the state, he represents every community without discrimination.
“The Chief Minister belongs to all citizens, irrespective of faith, gender, or political affiliation,” Ansari said.
He added that the issue concerns the very basics of religious freedom, personal dignity and respectful coexistence.
Ansari stressed that forcibly removing a woman’s veil is a direct affront to her faith and personal choice, and is wholly incompatible with the spirit of India’s democracy.
“India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right to practise one’s faith without fear or coercion, and any action that undermines these guarantees must be unequivocally condemned,” he said.
The Peoples Conference leader sought an unconditional public apology from the Bihar Chief Minister and stressed that it is imperative that such violations of religious dignity are not repeated in the future.
Leaders from different political parties across the country have also slammed the Bihar Chief Minister for the alleged act.