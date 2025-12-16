Modi govt's illegality fully exposed: Congress after court relief for Gandhis in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the "illegality" of the Narendra Modi government and its "politically motivated prosecution stands fully exposed" after a court here refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's National Herald money laundering case against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and others.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the ED's proceedings against Congress leadership -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- in the case have been found to be "completely illegal and malafide" by the court.

"The malafide and illegality of the Modi government stands fully exposed.

The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction; it has no FIR, without which there is no case.

This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade of the principal opposition party stands exposed before the people of India," she said.