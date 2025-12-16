Nearly 42 lakh voter names deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Nearly 42 lakh voter names have been deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan during Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to state Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.
Mahajan said on Tuesday that enumeration forms of 41.79 lakh voters out of 5.46 crore voters could not be collected.
The deleted voter names included 8.75 lakh deceased, 29.6 lakh shifted/absent and 3.44 lakh enrolled at multiple places.
Apart from them, he said around 11 lakh voters will be issued notices seeking their documents.
"As on 16.12.2025, out of 5,46,56,215 electors, 5,04,71,396 electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR," Mahajan said.
He said that the highest number of voter deletions is in Jaipur.
Mahajan said that booth-wise lists of electors whose names are not included in the draft roll shall also be displayed on the notice board of the respective panchayat bhavan/urban local body office, etc, to enable the public to have access to the voter list along with the probable reasons for non-inclusion of their names.
He said that during the claims and objections period from December 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026, any elector or political party may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of ineligible names.
He said that the successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of district electoral officers (DEOs), 199 electoral registration officers (EROs), 850 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), and booth-level officers (BLOs) deployed at 61,136 polling booths, supported by volunteers.
Field representatives of all eight major political parties, including their district presidents, also actively participated.
As many as 1,04,713 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were appointed by them.
The Election Commission had on Monday said draft electoral rolls of three states, including Rajasthan, and two Union Territories will be published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing SIR.