Nitin Nabin takes charge; Amit Shah, Nadda welcome new president at party HQ

NEW DELHI: A day after being named as BJP’s new working president, Nitin Nabin took charge of his new responsibility at the party headquarters here on Monday in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and outgoing national president JP Nadda.

Thousands of workers and office-bearers welcomed Nabin (45), who arrived at the party headquarters after a delay of several hours, reportedly due to his flight being late. He was received at the airport by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and several other BJP leaders. He is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as the party’s national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Party leaders described Nabin as dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation. They said he interacted with leaders and assured them that he would work under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He also comes from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

Prior to his arrival in Delhi, Nitin Nabin said in Patna, “I have always worked on the ideas of my father, former BJP MLA Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha, who considered the party as his mother and prioritised the nation over everything.”

Meanwhile, his sudden appointment of Nabin as working national president has set triggered speculations with many linking it with the West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2026. Nabin belongs to the Kayastha community. “His appointment will certainly help us in delivering an impactful message amongst the voters of Kayastha and sub-castes in Bengal”, said a senior BJP leader.