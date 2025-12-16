Punjab wrongly blamed for Delhi pollution despite lower AQI, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Questioning the BJP Government’s handling of the pollution crisis in Delhi and what he described as a false narrative blaming Punjab for the national capital’s poor air quality, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has been unfairly targeted year after year despite having significantly better air conditions.
Addressing the issue, Mann said Punjab’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently ranges between 70 and 110, while Delhi’s AQI stands at around 500. “Who is responsible for pollution in Delhi?” he asked, adding that Punjab continues to be blamed despite clear data to the contrary.
He said there has been a significant drop in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, a fact that has been officially recognised by the Central Government in Parliament.
Taking a dig at the saffron party over the renaming of MGNREGA to “Viksit Bharat–Jai Ram Ji” (Vikas Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Rural)), Mann mocked the move, saying that if the BJP-led Central Government had its way, it would rename the entire country as “Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar”.
He added that BJP governments have already renamed several railway stations and cities, and pointed out that renaming does not improve governance, while people-centric decisions alone can bring real change.
Mann also gave detailed information about the arrangements being made by the state government for lakhs of devotees arriving from across the world to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri at Fatehgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha.
Giving details, the Chief Minister said comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure adequate health facilities, transport, cleanliness and security so that no devotee faces any inconvenience. He said that, keeping in view the large inflow of devotees, special steps have been taken regarding healthcare facilities.
He informed that 20 Aam Aadmi Clinics and five dispensaries are being set up, where expert doctors and staff members will be on duty, adding that medicines and essential equipment have been arranged at these centres.
Mann said the Punjab Government will provide free transportation for devotees within the city during Shaheedi Sabha by launching an inter-city shuttle bus service. He said that during the Sabha, 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will ferry devotees from parking areas to Gurdwara Sahib and other locations.
He said the services of Google are being used this time for traffic management so that updated information on road traffic conditions around Fatehgarh Sahib is available, allowing immediate alternative arrangements in case of congestion. He added that five large and 16 smaller parking areas have been prepared for vehicle parking.
Speaking about security arrangements, Mann said more than 3,300 police personnel will be deployed to facilitate devotees. He said an Integrated Control Centre has been established, with a helpline number 0176-3232838 for public convenience.
He added that 300 CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations to monitor anti-social elements, while drones will provide aerial surveillance across the city.
The Chief Minister said that to ensure smooth mobile connectivity, temporary mobile towers are being installed by telecom companies. He added that a fleet of 60 ambulances and fire brigade vehicles will remain stationed to handle any emergency.
Emphasising the importance of cleanliness, Mann said maintaining hygiene in the city is of utmost priority. He added that machinery from various districts has been deployed for this purpose, and volunteer teams will work in shifts round the clock to maintain the sacredness of the city.
He further announced that during the Shaheedi Sabha, the Punjab Government will organise a large blood donation camp at Fatehgarh Sahib as a service to humanity. At the same time, he warned that unauthorised blood donation camps will not be allowed and that strict action will be taken against violators.
Mann assured that the Punjab Government will extend full cooperation to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee if any kind of support is required for the comfort and convenience of devotees.