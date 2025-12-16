Punjab wrongly blamed for Delhi pollution despite lower AQI, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Questioning the BJP Government’s handling of the pollution crisis in Delhi and what he described as a false narrative blaming Punjab for the national capital’s poor air quality, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has been unfairly targeted year after year despite having significantly better air conditions.

Addressing the issue, Mann said Punjab’s Air Quality Index (AQI) currently ranges between 70 and 110, while Delhi’s AQI stands at around 500. “Who is responsible for pollution in Delhi?” he asked, adding that Punjab continues to be blamed despite clear data to the contrary.

He said there has been a significant drop in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, a fact that has been officially recognised by the Central Government in Parliament.

Taking a dig at the saffron party over the renaming of MGNREGA to “Viksit Bharat–Jai Ram Ji” (Vikas Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Rural)), Mann mocked the move, saying that if the BJP-led Central Government had its way, it would rename the entire country as “Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar”.

He added that BJP governments have already renamed several railway stations and cities, and pointed out that renaming does not improve governance, while people-centric decisions alone can bring real change.

Mann also gave detailed information about the arrangements being made by the state government for lakhs of devotees arriving from across the world to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri at Fatehgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha.

Giving details, the Chief Minister said comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure adequate health facilities, transport, cleanliness and security so that no devotee faces any inconvenience. He said that, keeping in view the large inflow of devotees, special steps have been taken regarding healthcare facilities.

He informed that 20 Aam Aadmi Clinics and five dispensaries are being set up, where expert doctors and staff members will be on duty, adding that medicines and essential equipment have been arranged at these centres.

Mann said the Punjab Government will provide free transportation for devotees within the city during Shaheedi Sabha by launching an inter-city shuttle bus service. He said that during the Sabha, 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will ferry devotees from parking areas to Gurdwara Sahib and other locations.