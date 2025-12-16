Supreme Court issues notice to Parliament secretariats on Justice Varma’s impeachment plea

Earlier, the three-member panel, after examining more than 55 witnesses, reported the recovery of large amounts of burnt and unburnt cash from Justice Varma’s official residence. In its 64-page report, the committee held, “This committee holds the money/cash that was found in the storeroom located within the premises of 30 Tughlaq Crescent... officially occupied by Justice Varma.”

The panel rejected Justice Varma’s claim that he had no knowledge of the cash found at his residence. “It is unbelievable. If there was any conspiracy, why did he not file a complaint or inform the Chief Justice of the High Court or the Chief Justice of India?” the report said.

The committee made scathing remarks against the judge, noting that he neither reported the incident to the police nor informed any judicial authority. It said eyewitnesses and material evidence confirmed the presence of large quantities of Rs 500 notes, both burnt and unburnt, at the residence. The panel described his conduct as “unnatural” and concluded that there was “sufficient substance” in the allegations against him, recommending his removal.

On May 8, following the indictment by a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, who has since retired, wrote to the Centre recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment. The former CJI took the step after Justice Varma declined to resign despite being indicted by the in-house committee.

Justice Khanna had earlier asked Justice Varma to step down after the committee found him guilty of misconduct. The in-house panel reached its conclusions after analysing extensive evidence and recording statements from more than 45 individuals, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and the Delhi Fire Service chief.

Justice Varma has consistently denied the allegations, contesting the findings in his responses to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice and the apex court-appointed panel.

When contacted by TNIE through calls and messages for his response on the findings of the in-house probe panel, Justice Varma did not respond.