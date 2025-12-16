UP: Collision between cars amid fog on Purvanchal Expressway, 2 dead, 3 injured

BARABANKI: Two people were killed and three others injured after a speeding car collided with another vehicle amid dense fog on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sariyan village under the Haidergarh Kotwali area when a Maruti Ertiga, attempting to overtake another vehicle, rammed into a Mahindra Scorpio moving ahead, they said.

Due to poor visibility caused by fog, the drivers of both vehicles failed to spot traffic on the expressway in time, the police said, adding that the impact was so severe that the Ertiga was flung into the air and fell into a roadside ditch after skidding off the road.