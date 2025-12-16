WB CM Mamata meets BLAs in Bhawanipore hours after ECI released draft electoral rolls for the State

KOLKATA: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Bhawanipore assembly constituency this evening.

Senior leaders and Kolkata civic body councillors of the party and ministers like Firhad Hakim attended the meeting.

Bhawanipore constituency recorded around 44,000 dead and bogus voters as per the draft electoral rolls after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for West Bengal.

The release of the draft rolls has prompted the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition to go for political equations in terms of electoral advantage ahead of the assembly polls scheduled next year in the State.