Around 1.36 crore voters will be called for SIR hearings in West Bengal: CEO

KOLKATA: Around 1.36 crore voters will be called for hearings as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior Election Commission official said.

He said the state has completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

"Among the big states, we finished in time. Others have asked for more time," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Tuesday.

"Around 1 crore 36 lakh voters will be called for hearings, though this number may reduce. If someone cannot attend a hearing due to a genuine reason, it will certainly be considered," he said.

Agarwal said the names of these voters were flagged during the exercise.

The Commission on Tuesday published West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following SIR, deleting the names of more than 58 lakh voters on various grounds, including death and migration, and redrawing voter profiles across districts and border belts ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

He said some names have been removed from the draft rolls due to mismatches and procedural reasons.

"They will also be called, and there will be no difficulty," he said, adding that voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls should submit Form 6 along with Annexure 4.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) have already started making door-to-door visits to notify those who would be called for hearing, he said.

The CEO also called for greater delegation of powers.

"In Bihar, the EROs were given the responsibility for disposals. We are asking that AEROs be given more powers," he said.

Agarwal also acknowledged the role of political parties in the process.

"Agents of political parties have helped us, and we are thanking them for their cooperation," he said. He said complaints or information related to the draft rolls could be shared with the observers.

"Special camps have been opened, and BLA-BLO meetings have been held," he said.