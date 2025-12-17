Bihar officials struggle to recover Rs 10,000 wrongly credited to men under women-only scheme

DARBHANGA/PATNA: Officials of the Bihar government are facing difficulties in recovering Rs 10,000 allegedly credited to male villagers under a cash-transfer scheme meant exclusively for women in the state's Darbhanga district.

A group of male villagers whose bank accounts received Rs 10,000 each have already spent the money, some during Chhath Puja and Diwali, while others purchased ducks and goats and are now unwilling or unable to return the amount.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on September 26, ahead of the Assembly elections, under which Rs 10,000 was transferred to the bank accounts of around 1.40 crore women entrepreneurs.

However, officials of Jeevika, a state government initiative for poverty alleviation which is implementing the Yojana, said the amount was mistakenly credited to the accounts of some men due to "technical glitches" at Ahiyari village in the district's Jale Assembly constituency.

Notices have been issued to at least three male villagers by the block project director of Jeevika, asking them to return the Rs 10,000 transferred to their accounts.

The recipients, who have been identified as Nagendra Ram, Balram Sahni and Ram Sagar Kumar, are disabled and economically poor.