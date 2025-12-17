DGCA, IndiGo airline officials appear before parliamentary panel following recent cancellation chaos

NEW DELHI: Senior aviation officials and IndiGo Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidro Porqueras on Wednesday appeared before the parliamentary panel examining the recent air traffic disruptions.

"The panel found the replies of the airline and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) unsatisfactory, evasive and unconvincing," sources said.

According to the sources, before fixing the onus for the chaos that left thousands of travellers stranded across the country's airports, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sanjay Jha, has decided to wait for two weeks till the report of the ongoing inquiry of the Civil Aviation Ministry comes out.

"The officials and Indigo executives have been asked to submit their written replies, and the panel may summon them again after the release of the report", sources added.

A team of officials led by IndiGo's Porqueras represented the airline, while Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha led the team of the ministry and DGCA.