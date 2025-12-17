Former AIIMS HOD moves SC seeking cancer to be declared a notifiable disease

Further, the petitioner asked the Court to direct the authorities to frame a clear policy on unverified, religious or alternative therapies for cancer treatment, including remedies such as gomutra, and to regulate misinformation to protect public health. The PIL also called for ensuring the availability of affordable, evidence-based cancer treatment — including modern medicine as well as evidence-based AYUSH therapies — at all tertiary and district-level hospitals.

Dr Srivastava also sought directions for the establishment of a dedicated National Cancer Care Fund to support treatment costs, anti-cancer drugs, diagnostic equipment and palliative care, with the aim of reducing the financial burden on poor, underprivileged and vulnerable patients and their families.

The petition further urged the Court to direct the Union and State Governments to strengthen death certification and institutionalise death audits for cancer patients to ensure accurate reporting, identify systemic gaps and improve the quality of care. It also sought a time-bound roadmap for expanding PBCRs to ensure adequate representation of all States and rural areas, with particular emphasis on underrepresented States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

In his plea, Dr Srivastava stated that despite being one of the leading causes of death in India, cancer remains outside the ambit of mandatory notification. This, he argued, has resulted in fragmented data, weak surveillance and policy paralysis in addressing the growing cancer burden.