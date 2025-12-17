Opposition to stage walkout during passage of VB-G RAM G Bill in Lok Sabha

After days of protests, the Opposition MPs on Wednesday decided not to cooperate during the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB–G Ram G Bill) in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the Opposition MPs will stage a walkout during the passage of the Bill. The decision was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc’s floor leaders on Wednesday. All constituent parties of the INDIA alliance, except Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present at the meeting.

The Opposition has also decided to attend and raise their disagreement on the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.

Opposition leaders have warned that the Bills could have far-reaching consequences, potentially undermining rural livelihoods and handing strategic sectors over to corporate interests.

The Lok Sabha witnessed strong protests from the Opposition on Tuesday after the government introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill.