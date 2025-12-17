SC stays Kerala HC order on display of services at clinics

NEW DELHI: Offering a huge relief to the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA) and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Kerala HC order issuing a slew of guidelines, including asking clinical establishments to display a list of services offered.

On November 26, a two-judge bench of the HC had delivered the verdict while dismissing appeals against a single-judge order that rejected a plea challenging various provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, stayed the HC order after hearing an appeal filed by the KPHA and one Hussain Koya Thangal.

While issuing notices on the appeal to the state government and other stakeholders, the SC sought their replies and directed the authorities concerned not to take any coercive steps against the members of the association till the next date of hearing, February 3.