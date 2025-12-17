Yamuna Expressway crash: Death toll may rise as identification of burnt bodies begin, say officials

MATHURA: The death toll in the multi-vehicle pile-up that has killed 13 people on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura may rise further as several severely burnt human remains are yet to be identified, officials said on Wednesday.

The identities of five victims of the accident, which took place on Tuesday morning, have been established so far.

Many bodies were charred beyond recognition, making identification virtually impossible at this stage, officials said, adding that they were relying on DNA tests for the purpose.

According to a panel of doctors conducting post-mortem, police have brought 18 body bags to the mortuary.

These contained the heads of 10 victims, torsos of two others, and one largely intact body, while the remaining bags held only small, badly burnt fragments of human remains.

Post-mortem examination of all the remains are being carried out and reports are being prepared, officials said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gopal Garg said samples of all human remains have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra for DNA profiling and to establish their identities by matching them with samples provided by claimants.