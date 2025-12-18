Bangladeshi fishing boats caught for engaging in 'illegal fishing activities' in India's Exclusive Economic Zone

NEW DELHI: A month after the apprehension of Fishing Boats belonging to Bangladesh, for illegal fishing, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship, while undertaking routine surveillance operations in the Northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended two Bangladeshi Fishing Boats (BFBs) along with 35 crew members for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
The ICG in a statement, said on Thursday that the arrests were made on 16 December for violation of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.
"The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch clearly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters," said ICG.
"The apprehended boats and crew were taken into custody by the ICG and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police, Frazerganj, on 17 Dec 25 for further legal proceedings in accordance with applicable laws," ICG added.
This apprehension underscores the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen operating in the region.
ICG continues to maintain a robust presence in India's maritime zones, enforcing maritime law and promoting responsible and lawful use of the seas.
A month back, as TNIE earlier reported, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats (BFBs), along with 79 crew members, for engaging in illegal fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on 15 and 16 November 2025.
The Bangladeshi fishing boats were detected operating well within Indian waters while an ICG ship was undertaking IMBL surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal.
The ICG statement said, "The fishing boats were operating in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981." Over the last three months, the ICG has apprehended eight Bangladeshi fishing boats with 170 crew members for similar violations.