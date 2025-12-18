Bangladeshi fishing boats caught for engaging in 'illegal fishing activities' in India's Exclusive Economic Zone

NEW DELHI: A month after the apprehension of Fishing Boats belonging to Bangladesh, for illegal fishing, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship, while undertaking routine surveillance operations in the Northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended two Bangladeshi Fishing Boats (BFBs) along with 35 crew members for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The ICG in a statement, said on Thursday that the arrests were made on 16 December for violation of the Maritime Zones of India (MZI) (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.

"The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch clearly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters," said ICG.

"The apprehended boats and crew were taken into custody by the ICG and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police, Frazerganj, on 17 Dec 25 for further legal proceedings in accordance with applicable laws," ICG added.