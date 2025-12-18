Elephant movement disrupts rail traffic in Jharkhand, several trains cancelled

RANCHI: In the wake of frequent movement of wild elephants along forest-fringed sections under the Chakaradharpur Railway Division in Jharkhand, multiple trains have been cancelled on the up and down line.

According to officials, herds of jumbos have been frequently spotted near and across tracks on the Naugaon–Rourkela, Chakradharpur–Rourkela and Rourkela–Jharsuguda sections, falling within identified elephant corridor zones. To avoid any potential mishap, these trains will remain cancelled on December 18 and 19, they said.

The trains which have been cancelled include Rourkela MEMU, Hatia–Jharsuguda MEMU, Rourkela–Jharsuguda MEMU and the Badampahar–Bangriposi passenger, affecting both onward and return journeys. Railway authorities said that elephant activity in these sections has increased over the past few days, creating operational risks.

“Due to frequent movement of elephants, trains running during the night get late due to which there is congestion, leading to the delay of long-distance trains during the day time. To avoid congestion during the day time, most of the trains plying during the night have been cancelled,” said senior divisional commercial manager Aditya Choudhary. The situation is being monitored closely in coordination with the Forest Department and the Railway Protection Force, he said, adding that services will be restored once it stabilizes.