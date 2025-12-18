SC Collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices of five State High Courts

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on December 18, 2025, has recommended the elevation and appointment of five Judges as Chief Justices to five State High Courts across the country.

The SC Collegium said Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta (Allahabad High Court) has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Revati P. Mohite Dere (Bombay High Court) has also been recommended to be the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.