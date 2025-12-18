SC Collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices of five State High Courts

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on December 18, 2025, has recommended the elevation and appointment of five Judges as Chief Justices to five State High Courts across the country.
The SC Collegium said Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta (Allahabad High Court) has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.
Justice Revati P. Mohite Dere (Bombay High Court) has also been recommended to be the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.
Similarly, Justice MS Sonak (Bombay High Court) has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque (Kerala High Court) has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.
Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo (Orissa High Court) has been recommended to be the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. The decision to recommend the Judges' names was taken by the SC Collegium, which was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.
This was the second major decision taken by CJI Kant after taking charge on November 24 from CJI B R Gavai (now retired). After the SC Collegium's recommendations, the Centre will deliberate upon names, decide and send its final proposal to the SC Collegium for final decision.
The SC Collegium is an apex body, headed by the CJI, who decides, recommends and transfers judges to various State High Courts depending upon the expertise, know-how, etc.