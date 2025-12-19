'Child trafficking a deeply disturbing reality': SC lays down guidelines to evaluate evidence of victims

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday, in its landmark verdict, laid down guidelines on how courts must be sensitive and adhere to the evidence and testimony, while conducting court proceedings of minor victims of trafficking and prostitution.

It also observed that child trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation a deeply disturbing realities in India.

Upholding the conviction of a Bengaluru man and his wife for trafficking and sexually exploiting a minor girl, a two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued the guidelines.

While relying on various judgments -- Bai Radha versus State of Gujarat, and State of UT of Delhi versus Ram Singh (December 16, 2012, Delhi gangrape and murder case) -- the top court on Friday passed the verdict, which could be an eye opener for the courts dealing with such kind of victims.