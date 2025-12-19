MP Govt suspends blood bank in-charge, two lab technicians after six childern test positive for HIV in Satna

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended three officials, including the in-charge of a government blood bank, after six children tested HIV positive following alleged transfusion of contaminated blood at hospitals in Satna district, PTI reported on Thursday.

The action was taken on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by a committee constituted by the state Public Health and Family Welfare Department to investigate the incident.

The committee was formed on December 16 after the matter came to light.

According to the official, blood bank in-charge Dr Devendra Patel and laboratory technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

In addition, a show-cause notice has been issued to Manoj Shukla, former civil surgeon of the district hospital in Satna, seeking a written explanation for alleged lapses. He has been warned of strict departmental action if his response is found unsatisfactory, the official said.

The six affected children, aged between 12 and 15 years, were found HIV positive after receiving blood transfusions at district hospitals in Satna, Jabalpur and other locations. The suspected transfusions reportedly took place between January and May this year.

Officials said that the parents of one of the children have also tested positive for HIV.

All six children are currently undergoing treatment in accordance with established HIV treatment protocols, the official added.

The state government has assured further action once the final investigation report is submitted.