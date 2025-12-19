No action against men who got Rs 10K under women yojna

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday clarified that it would not take ‘coercive action’ against the 470 differently abled men who received Rs 10,000 each under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Since the launch of the scheme, around 15.1 million women have received Rs 10,000 each. The beneficiaries are required to be members of the Bihar government’s Jeevika Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Bihar Jeevika chief executive officer (CEO) Himanshu Pandey said that the government would not compel recipients to return the money.

He said that errors can occur when implementing such a large scheme and noted that the discrepancy was detected internally.

“The first option offered to the men is to adjust the amount in favour of eligible women from their families,” he added. He, however, blamed officials for a “gross error”, which led to the transfer of Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of women associated with Jeevika.

“Apart from the 1.1 million women’s self-help groups, we also have 1,000 such groups of divyang. We detected that 470 differently abled men have also received Rs 10,000 each under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana,” Pandey said.

He further said that out of the 70 cases reported from Darbhanga, notices were issued to 12 beneficiaries, asking them to either return the money or have it adjusted against the accounts of newly eligible women applicants from their families. The problem compounded when male recipients of the money under the scheme refused to return the money.

Notices have been issued to 14 recipients of which seven have returned the money.