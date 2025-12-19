No conclusive data linking higher AQI to lung diseases: Govt

NEW DELHI: There is no conclusive data establishing a direct correlation between higher air quality index (AQI) levels and lung diseases, the government has told Parliament.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday, however, acknowledged that air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases.

Singh was responding to a question by BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee, who asked whether the government was aware that studies and medical tests have confirmed that prolonged exposure to hazardous AQI levels in Delhi-NCR is leading to lung fibrosis, an irreversible reduction in lung capacity.

Bajpayee also sought to know whether lung elasticity among citizens of Delhi-NCR has drastically reduced to almost 50 per cent compared to people living in cities with good AQI levels.

The BJP parliamentarian further asked whether the government has any "solution to save millions of residents of Delhi/NCR from growing deadly diseases like pulmonary fibrosis, COPD, emphysema, reduced lung function and continuously declining lung elasticity".