ASI plans expansion of the gallery of confiscated and retrieved antiquities at Purana Qila

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working on an expansion plan for the country’s first Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities, established at Purana Qila in 2019.

The proposal envisages adding more antiquities to the collection on display, though access to the new additions will be restricted to research scholars. In addition to it, a dedicated online portal is being planned to host detailed information and photographs of the artefacts, making the collection accessible to heritage enthusiasts, students and researchers.

According to officials, as part of the expansion, more space is being made available for the display of retrieved heritage objects for their safer and better display.