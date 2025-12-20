Epstein files refer to 'massage techniques', Ayurveda from India

NEW YORK: The newly released Epstein files have references to what they described as "massage techniques" and Ayurveda from India.

The US Justice Department on Friday released thousands of files related to convicted sex offender, late Jeffrey Epstein, after US President Donald Trump signed a bill last month mandating their release within 30 days.

The issue is politically sensitive in nature, with a massive campaign by the Democrats calling for the release of the files related to the wealthy financier known for his connections to some of the world's most influential people.

Trump was friends with Epstein for years before the two had a falling out, and this connection has been a matter of great political controversy.

Among the exhibits in the Epstein files that the Justice Department has released, one mentions the use of massages and Ayurveda for detoxification.