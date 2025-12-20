Epstein files opened: Famous faces emerge, pages blacked out, but 'most important' documents missing

The US Justice Department on Friday began releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the disclosure raised fresh questions as much of the material remained heavily redacted.

The files include photographs showing high-profile names such as former US President Bill Clinton, musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, British Royal Prince Andrew, among others within Epstein’s social circle.

The extent of the redactions, coupled with the tightly controlled release overseen by officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration, fuelled scepticism over whether the disclosures would quell conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up.

Democratic representative Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Republican Thomas Massie, said that "the most important documents are missing", while Massie said Attorney General Pam Bondi had withheld "specific documents that the law required her to release by today."

"They’ve had excessive redactions, and the central question that Americans want to know – who are the other rich and powerful men on the island, raping these young girls or covering up – has not been answered," Khanna told CNN, highlighting that two key doccuments had been withheld.

According to Khanna, the two doccuments include a 60-count federal indictment drafted by a Florida prosecutor in 2007 and a 82-page memo summarising the evidence supporting the charges.

Instead, then US attorney in Florida Alex Acosta offered Epstein a deal to avoid federal prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state charges, serving at least two years in jail, registering as a sex offender and making financial amends. Acosta later served as Trump’s first labour secretary from 2017 to 2019, resigning after a renewed federal investigation into Epstein.