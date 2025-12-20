Epstein files opened: Famous faces emerge, pages blacked out, but 'most important' documents missing

The US Justice Department on Friday began releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the disclosure raised fresh questions as much of the material remained heavily redacted.
The files include photographs showing high-profile names such as former US President Bill Clinton, musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, British Royal Prince Andrew, among others within Epstein’s social circle.
The extent of the redactions, coupled with the tightly controlled release overseen by officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration, fuelled scepticism over whether the disclosures would quell conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up.
Democratic representative Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Republican Thomas Massie, said that "the most important documents are missing", while Massie said Attorney General Pam Bondi had withheld "specific documents that the law required her to release by today."
"They’ve had excessive redactions, and the central question that Americans want to know – who are the other rich and powerful men on the island, raping these young girls or covering up – has not been answered," Khanna told CNN, highlighting that two key doccuments had been withheld.
According to Khanna, the two doccuments include a 60-count federal indictment drafted by a Florida prosecutor in 2007 and a 82-page memo summarising the evidence supporting the charges.
Instead, then US attorney in Florida Alex Acosta offered Epstein a deal to avoid federal prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state charges, serving at least two years in jail, registering as a sex offender and making financial amends. Acosta later served as Trump’s first labour secretary from 2017 to 2019, resigning after a renewed federal investigation into Epstein.
A 'fraction' of the evidence
In one example, seven pages listing 254 masseuses have every name buried beneath thick black bars alongside the note, "redacted to protect potential victim information."
Even so, the files shed some light on the disgraced financier's intimate ties to the rich, famous and powerful -- Trump among them.
At least one file contains dozens of censored images of naked or scantily clad figures. Others show Epstein and companions, their faces obscured, posing with firearms.
Previously unseen photographs include Maxwell with disgraced former prince Andrew, pictured lying across the legs of five people.
Another photo shows a youthful-looking Clinton lounging in a hot tub, part of the image blacked out.
In another, Clinton swims alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The White House wasted no time seizing on Clinton's appearances.
"Slick Willy! @BillClinton just chillin, without a care in the world. Little did he know..." Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X.
Clinton's deputy chief of staff Angel Urena responded to the newly released files by saying the country "expects answers, not scapegoats."
"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves," Urena wrote in a statement posted to X.
Meanwhile, other Democrats voiced frustration that the release fell far short of what was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The new federal law required the government's entire case file be posted publicly by Friday, constrained only by legal and victim privacy concerns.
"This set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice today is just a fraction of the whole body of evidence," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"Simply releasing a mountain of blacked-out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law. For example, all 119 pages of one document were completely blacked out."
Democrats in Congress said the government had withheld a draft indictment prepared after the financier's 2019 arrest, which they say would implicate "other rich and powerful men who were on Epstein's rape island."
Trump, who once counted his Palm Beach, Florida neighbor as a close friend, spent months trying to block the disclosure of the files, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
The Republican president ultimately bowed to mounting pressure from Congress -- including members of his own party -- and last month signed the law compelling publication of the materials by Friday.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said several hundred thousand documents would be published on deadline day, with more to follow in coming weeks.
Prosecutors retain discretion to withhold material tied to active investigations, and Blanche said files had also been redacted to protect the identities of Epstein's hundreds of victims.
'Democrat hoax'
Trump once moved in the same Palm Beach and New York party scene as Epstein, appearing with him at events throughout the 1990s. He severed ties years before Epstein's 2019 arrest and faces no accusations of wrongdoing in the case.
But his right-wing base has long fixated on the Epstein saga and conspiracy theories alleging the financier ran a sex trafficking ring for the global elite.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to release all the files. Yet after returning to office, he dismissed the transparency push as a "Democrat hoax."
Trump's Justice Department ignited a political firestorm in July with a memo declaring there would be no further disclosures from the Epstein probe and his fabled "client list" did not exist before the president bowed to pressure.
Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes, and is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for the former teacher and banker, whose death was ruled a suicide.