In posthumous memoir, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre calls out those she says abused her

NEW YORK: A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre offers an expanded account but few new revelations about her longstanding claims to have been sexually trafficked by the late financier to billionaires, politicians and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” the book is set for release Tuesday. It was co-written by author-journalist Amy Wallace, and was completed before Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Giuffre told her story in interviews and lawsuits for 16 years. The book, which she said enabled her to tell her whole story and "provide context where it has been sorely lacking," revisits her allegations involving the men who socialized with Epstein, but carefully so.

In many instances, she has left their names out, writing that she either didn't know them or feared retaliation.

But she has added details and description of how her alleged experiences with Epstein — after what she said was a traumatic childhood and other instances of sexual abuse — affected her psychologically and left her struggling to cope.

Giuffre also seeks to explain how she was able to rationalize staying for nearly two years in what she called “Epstein’s sickening world.”

“I needed him not to be a selfish, cruel pedophile. So I told myself he wasn’t one,” she wrote about her mindset at the time.

Giuffre first met Epstein in the summer of 2000, weeks before she turned 17, while working at the spa at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the book, she retells the story of being hired by Epstein's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, to work as a “masseuse” for Epstein.