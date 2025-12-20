Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files

WASHINGTON: Former President Bill Clinton featured prominently in the first batch of files released Friday by the Justice Department stemming from its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the White House seized the chance to shift the focus of the highly anticipated documents from President Donald Trump.

There were several photos of Clinton among the thousands of documents made public. Some showed him on a private plane, including one with a woman, whose face is redacted, seated alongside him with her arm around him. Another photo shows him in a pool with Epstein's longtime confidant, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and a person whose face was also redacted.

Another photo shows Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted. The files do not say when or where the photos were taken and there was little context surrounding them.

The 79-year-old Clinton's political career has been marred by personal scandals in the past and his impeachment in 1998. His association with Epstein and Maxwell in the late 1990s and early 2000s is well documented and the images released Friday are just a slice of the "several hundred thousand" documents Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said are tied to the investigation.

But the photos depict a web of unsavory relationships and associations that complicate both Democratic efforts to keep the focus on Trump and the incumbent president's desire to move on from the issue entirely.