'RELEASE THE FILES': Epstein files due as US confronts long-delayed reckoning

WASHINGTON: The United States is poised on Friday to pry open one of its most closely guarded case files, as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to release a long-suppressed cache of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the disclosure forces the Justice Department (DOJ) to confront years of secrecy surrounding the late financier's alleged sex trafficking operation -- a case that has become shorthand for accusations of elite protection and systemic failure.

"We do expect compliance," House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

"But if the Department of Justice does not comply with what is federal law at this point, there will be strong bipartisan pushback."

For the public and for survivors, the publication marks the clearest opportunity yet to shed light on a scandal that continues to convulse America. Advocates, however, caution that the government may cite legal constraints to obscure critical facts. For Trump, the moment carries enormous personal and political sensitivity.

Epstein, who died in custody after his 2019 arrest, spent decades embedded in rarefied circles in which he cultivated relationships with wealthy politicians, academics and celebrities while, prosecutors say, he trafficked hundreds of girls and young women.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that prominent Democrats and Hollywood figures were protected from accountability, framing the Epstein scandal as proof that money and influence can subvert the justice system.

But the president himself once counted Epstein among his social companions, as the two circulated in the same Palm Beach and New York milieus in the 1990s and appeared together at parties for years, before Trump later said their relationship soured.

After returning to office, and acquiring the unilateral authority to publish the files, Trump dismissed the years-long push for transparency that he had once encouraged as a "Democrat hoax."

He fought Congress over its drive to get the records out in public, but relented and signed the Epstein files act once a sweeping bipartisan consensus made opposition untenable.