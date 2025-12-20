Fresh PIL in SC seeks law on menstrual pain leave for women

NEW DELHI: A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union of India, States and Union Territories to frame laws or policies recognising the problems faced by women during menstrual pain and to provide necessary relief, including the grant of leave, in consonance with Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The PIL has been filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who has urged the apex court to intervene and address what he described as a legislative and policy vacuum affecting working women and female students.

“Issue directions to fill in the lacunae that exists regarding grant of relief in the nature of leave etc, to the working women & female students under exercise of power under Article 32 read with Articles 14, 21 and Articles 141 and 142 of the Indian Constitution,” the PIL said.

Tripathi highlighted in his plea that several private Indian companies have already introduced paid menstrual leave for their female employees. These include Ivipanan, Zomato, Byju’s, Swiggy, Mathrubhumi, Magzter, Industry ARC, FlyMyBiz and Gozoop.

He also pointed out that the Kerala government has granted menstrual leave to students in State universities, allowing them up to 60 days in a year.

“The prestigious institutions like NLIU Bhopal and MNLU Aurangabad have implemented menstrual leave policies. Punjab University has also approved and granted menstrual leave to the students,” Tripathi said in the PIL.