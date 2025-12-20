PM Modi's silence on voter deletions during West Bengal rally irks Matuas

KOLKATA: As the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal puts thousands of Matua community members at a risk of losing Indian citizenship, Prime Minister Modi's silence during his rally in West Bengal has sparked sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

While addressing the crowd at the Taherpur rally, a Matua-dominated region of the state, the PM started his audio message from Kolkata airport saying ‘Jai Netai’, and remembered the roles of social reformers such as Harichand Thakur, Guruchand Thakur and Baroma. However, the PM did not address a major issue plaguing the Matua community as thousands of names were deleted from the voters’ lists following the 2025 SIR process.

‘Jai Netai’ is a devotional slogan used to venerate Nityananda Prabhu, a primary figure in Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition, which is closely associated with the Matua Mahasangha, a significant social and religious reform movement in Bengal.

Matuas attending the rally were expecting the PM to address the mass name deletions. Many were excluded from the 2025 draft rolls due to their absence from the 2002 electoral rolls. A majority of the Matuas who had migrated from Bangladesh are Hindus.