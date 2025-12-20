PMO pushes for overhaul of PhD programmes, commercialisation of defence technology

NEW DELHI: Aimed at transforming the country’s doctoral research ecosystem and leveraging defence technology for civilian applications, the Prime Minister's Office has issued directives to the secretaries.

It directed the secretaries to reexamine the selection of guides for doctoral degrees and start commercialisation of defence sector innovations, sources said on Saturday.

The PMO directives outlining a fundamental restructuring of higher education research protocols stated: “The method of selection of guides for doctoral degrees may be reexamined, and possibilities of selection through identified parameters may be explored.”

The document accessed by The New Indian Express further emphasised: “PhD programmes should be reoriented to promote innovation and development of new relevant ideas and technologies through PhD topics which fit emerging needs and priorities of the country.”

After finding a disconnect between academic research and the country’s developmental priorities, the decision at the PMO level was taken to align things at the fundamental level.