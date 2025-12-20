SCBA seeks apology from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over attempt to pull down woman doctor’s hijab

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday expressed its strongest condemnation of the actions of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for attempting to forcibly pull down the hijab of a woman doctor during a public ceremony held in Patna on December 15, 2025.

In a statement, the President and Executive Committee of the SCBA described the incident as a grave infringement of a woman’s personal dignity and autonomy. The association said the alleged act, carried out by a person holding a constitutional office, was deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

The SCBA also condemned the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the incident, stating that such comments were derogatory and undermined the dignity of women.

“It is shocking that a person holding such a high office should attempt to demean the dignity and autonomy of the woman and tried to pull down her head scarf. Besides infringing her autonomy, agency and religious freedom of the young doctor, it is reflection of the depraving attitude against women in general. It is an affront to the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Constitution of India,” the SCBA said.

The association demanded an unconditional apology from those involved and reiterated its commitment to upholding constitutional values. “We reaffirm our commitment to the protection of individual rights and the rule of law,” the SCBA further said.