SIR meant to keep infiltrators out, Congress protected them for decades: Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of defending 'illegal migrants' by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking in Guwahati after inaugurating the new terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Modi said the government was taking strict steps to stop infiltration and identify 'infiltrators', while the Opposition had, according to him, adopted anti-national agendas.

He noted that even the Supreme Court had emphasised removing infiltrators, warning that defending them could threaten indigenous communities by allowing encroachment on land and forests. Modi accused successive Congress governments in Assam of prioritising vote-bank politics over development, leading to decades of neglect.

Modi said the development of Assam and the Northeast was never part of the Congress agenda. He alleged that during the party’s rule, infiltrators were allowed to grab forests and land in the state, posing a threat to Assam’s security and identity. He asserted that the BJP government was now correcting the mistakes that, according to him, the Congress had committed for decades in the region.