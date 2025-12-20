Special Vacation bench led by CJI to hear urgent cases on Dec 22

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday constituted a Special Vacation Bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court's winter vacation on December 22.

It is notable that the SC's winter vacation formally starts on December 20 and ends on January 04. Generally, the court doesn't conduct proceedings during winter vacation.

This special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period.

On Friday, the CJI said that although the winter vacation formally begins on December 20 and ends on January 04, the Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on December 22 to hear genuinely urgent matters.

On Friday, the CJI-led bench consisting of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "We will sit on Monday to hear only the urgent matters."

The CJI also clarified that the court will not burden other judges who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases.

"I will not bother any other bench," the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matter accordingly.

CJI Kant also clarified that the decision on whether one or more benches would sit on December 22 would depend on the number of genuinely urgent matters received.

The observations were made during oral mention of cases by lawyers seeking urgent listing on the last working day before the winter vacation.

The Chief Justice added that no fresh matters would be listed for hearing on Friday itself, citing the heavy workload already borne by judges.