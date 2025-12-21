BJP emerges single largest party in Maharashtra local body polls as Mahayuti sweeps municipal councils

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP has set a record in local body polls with 48 per cent of councillors winning on the party symbol, and its candidates elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils.

He attributed the Mahayuti alliance's success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections to the BJP organisation and development agenda of the government.

Counting of votes for elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats held in two phases began in the morning.

Fadnavis said the BJP has once again emerged as the single largest party.

"48 per cent councillors have been elected on the BJP symbol, which is a record. The BJP has created another record with 3,300 councillors being elected from the party. BJP candidates have been elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils. In 75 per cent of the local bodies, Mahayuti nominees have been elected as municipal presidents," he said.

Fadnavis emphasised that the BJP's national leadership has put faith in the state leadership for elections.

"It is the team effort - the organisation and government. We fought the polls on the development plank. I led a positive campaign on the development agenda. I never criticised any political leader or party. I solicited votes on the development agenda, the work done by the government so far, and our blueprint for the future," the chief minister told a press conference.

In the multi-dimensional contests, Mahayuti allies- the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP- contested against each other in some places.

There were alliances as well as "friendly fights" among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents- the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) virtually conceded defeat in the elections, accusing the election commission of "facilitating" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal congratulated the party candidates who won the posts of municipal president and councillors.

In a terse comment, he "congratulated" the state poll body for "helping" the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.